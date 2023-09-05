MP Najat Aoun Saliba to LBCI: We did not receive an official invitation to dialogue in the Parliament

2023-09-05 | 04:48
MP Najat Aoun Saliba to LBCI: We did not receive an official invitation to dialogue in the Parliament

MP Najat Aoun Saliba clarified that they "have not received an official invitation to the dialogue in the Parliament, which is a public call, asking, 'Why are we, as MPs, among the last to know?'"

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, she pointed out that "the results of the discussions with the envoys have not been presented to us."

She observed that "everyone talks about what suits their party, but no one talks about what suits the nation. We all must speak about what suits it and respect its constitution and institutions."

"The five countries act in their own interests, and while we respect all countries, each country must stay within its boundaries and not interfere in our borders," Saliba said.

Regarding Speaker Berri's invitation to dialogue, she affirmed that "if it is to impose a candidate, I will not participate. But if it is genuinely for dialogue and exchanging opinions, that is another matter."



