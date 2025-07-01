News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump signs memo toughening US policy towards Cuba
World News
01-07-2025 | 06:42
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Trump signs memo toughening US policy towards Cuba
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum imposing a hard-line U.S. policy toward Cuba and reversing measures put in place by former President Joe Biden, the White House said.
The directive will enforce a statutory ban on U.S. tourism to Cuba while supporting an economic embargo of the country, the White House said in a fact sheet.
While Americans cannot visit Cuba for leisure, travel has been allowed for activities, including educational or humanitarian trips.
As one of his first acts after taking office in January, Trump, a harsh Cuba critic, revoked the Biden administration's last-minute decision to remove the country from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism. He has also partially restricted the entry of people from Cuba.
Under Monday's memorandum, Trump renewed a ban on direct or indirect financial transactions with entities controlled by the Cuban military, such as Grupo de Administracion Empresarial S.A. (GAESA), and its affiliates, with exceptions for transactions that advance U.S. policy goals or support the Cuban people.
Biden had revoked a 2017 Trump order that restricted financial transactions with some military and government-linked Cuban entities.
The new memorandum "enforces the statutory ban on U.S. tourism to Cuba and ensures compliance through regular audits and mandatory record-keeping of all travel-related transactions for at least five years," the White House fact sheet said.
It also supports the economic embargo of Cuba and opposes calls in the United Nations and other international forums for its termination, the fact sheet said.
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez posted on social media platform X that "the Presidential Memorandum against Cuba made public today by the U.S. government reinforces the aggression and economic blockade that punishes the entire Cuban people and is the main obstacle to our development."
"It is a criminal act and a violation of the human rights of an entire nation. The main obstacle to our development," he said.
Reuters
World News
Cuba
United States
Donald Trump
Trade
Economy
Next
South Africa seeks extension of Trump tariff deadline to pursue trade deal
Germany says suspect arrested for allegedly spying for Iran
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-05-02
Iran says US sanctions 'will not change' policy after Trump warnings
Middle East News
2025-05-02
Iran says US sanctions 'will not change' policy after Trump warnings
0
Middle East News
2025-04-28
Iran accuses Israel's Netanyahu of 'dictating' US policy in nuclear talks
Middle East News
2025-04-28
Iran accuses Israel's Netanyahu of 'dictating' US policy in nuclear talks
0
World News
2025-04-24
US deports Iraqi man at center of debate on refugee policy
World News
2025-04-24
US deports Iraqi man at center of debate on refugee policy
0
Middle East News
2025-04-09
Iraq signs deal with US firm to produce 24,000 MW of electricity
Middle East News
2025-04-09
Iraq signs deal with US firm to produce 24,000 MW of electricity
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:33
Food supplies to some Sudan refugees could dry up within 2 months: WFP
World News
08:33
Food supplies to some Sudan refugees could dry up within 2 months: WFP
0
World News
08:30
Kremlin denies US claims that Russia is stalling in Ukraine peace talks
World News
08:30
Kremlin denies US claims that Russia is stalling in Ukraine peace talks
0
World News
06:48
South Africa seeks extension of Trump tariff deadline to pursue trade deal
World News
06:48
South Africa seeks extension of Trump tariff deadline to pursue trade deal
0
World News
06:13
Germany says suspect arrested for allegedly spying for Iran
World News
06:13
Germany says suspect arrested for allegedly spying for Iran
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:43
Trump to sign order related to Syria sanctions easing, CBS News reports
Middle East News
10:43
Trump to sign order related to Syria sanctions easing, CBS News reports
0
Middle East News
2025-06-30
Cyprus invites Turkey's Erdogan to summit despite long rift over 1974 invasion
Middle East News
2025-06-30
Cyprus invites Turkey's Erdogan to summit despite long rift over 1974 invasion
0
Middle East News
2025-06-10
Syrian Ministry of Tourism urges women wear burkinis and more modest swimwear at public beaches
Middle East News
2025-06-10
Syrian Ministry of Tourism urges women wear burkinis and more modest swimwear at public beaches
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-18
One killed in Israel's strike on Sidon-Ghaziyeh road in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-04-18
One killed in Israel's strike on Sidon-Ghaziyeh road in South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese customs seize nearly $8 million at Beirut Airport over false declarations — The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese customs seize nearly $8 million at Beirut Airport over false declarations — The details
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
No unity, no ceasefire: Netanyahu’s government struggles with US proposal
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
No unity, no ceasefire: Netanyahu’s government struggles with US proposal
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Parliamentary session: Diaspora seats fuel political divide as Lebanese parliament pushes through agenda
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Parliamentary session: Diaspora seats fuel political divide as Lebanese parliament pushes through agenda
4
Lebanon News
07:17
MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 2, 3, and 4 due to operational reasons
Lebanon News
07:17
MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 2, 3, and 4 due to operational reasons
5
Middle East News
10:43
Trump to sign order related to Syria sanctions easing, CBS News reports
Middle East News
10:43
Trump to sign order related to Syria sanctions easing, CBS News reports
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syria-Israel talks on the horizon: US eyes broader Middle East peace agreements
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syria-Israel talks on the horizon: US eyes broader Middle East peace agreements
7
Lebanon News
05:58
Lebanon’s FM says better Syrian economy will benefit Beirut
Lebanon News
05:58
Lebanon’s FM says better Syrian economy will benefit Beirut
8
Lebanon News
05:43
Parliament approves grant for active and retired military personnel
Lebanon News
05:43
Parliament approves grant for active and retired military personnel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More