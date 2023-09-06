Speaker Berri meets UNIFIL Commander

Lebanon News
2023-09-06 | 07:12
High views
Speaker Berri meets UNIFIL Commander
Speaker Berri meets UNIFIL Commander

The Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, received on Wednesday the commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Major General Aroldo Lázaro, along with the accompanying delegation in Ain El-Tineh.

During the meeting, they discussed the situation in the south and the tasks of the international forces.

Lebanon News

Berri

Lebanon

UNIFIL

Meeting

Lebanese

New EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele commits to strengthening Lebanon ties amidst crisis
Lebanon's Defense Minister discusses relations with France and India
