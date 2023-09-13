Walid Jumblatt affirms backing Berri, Le Drian in Lebanese dialogue initiative

2023-09-13 | 05:13
Walid Jumblatt affirms backing Berri, Le Drian in Lebanese dialogue initiative

Former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt called on parliamentary blocs and MP Taymour Jumblatt to respond to the invitation for dialogue.

Jumblatt, after his meeting with French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian along with MP Taymour Jumblatt and MP Wael Abou Faour in Clemenceau, said: "The Lebanese Forces always have viewpoints, but we prefer the viewpoints of Nabih Berri and Le Drian regarding dialogue, and I support Berri's initiative and Le Drian's initiative."

In response to those who say that the French role in Lebanon has ended, he replied: "The French initiative is still in place."
 

