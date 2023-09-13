News
Walid Jumblatt affirms backing Berri, Le Drian in Lebanese dialogue initiative
Lebanon News
2023-09-13 | 05:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Walid Jumblatt affirms backing Berri, Le Drian in Lebanese dialogue initiative
Former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt called on parliamentary blocs and MP Taymour Jumblatt to respond to the invitation for dialogue.
Jumblatt, after his meeting with French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian along with MP Taymour Jumblatt and MP Wael Abou Faour in Clemenceau, said: "The Lebanese Forces always have viewpoints, but we prefer the viewpoints of Nabih Berri and Le Drian regarding dialogue, and I support Berri's initiative and Le Drian's initiative."
In response to those who say that the French role in Lebanon has ended, he replied: "The French initiative is still in place."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Progressive Socialist Party
Walid Jumblatt
Dialogue
Jean-Yves Le Drian
MP Taymour Jumblatt
MP Wael Abou Faour
Lebanese Forces
Next
UNIFIL-Mediated Tripartite Meeting Addresses Border Tensions and Pending Issues
Naufal Daou to LBCI: The French initiative cannot be relied upon; Lebanon's political identity is more important than names
Previous
