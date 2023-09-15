News
French envoy set to return to Lebanon for key meeting at Pine Residence: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2023-09-15 | 06:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
French envoy set to return to Lebanon for key meeting at Pine Residence: LBCI sources
Sources told LBCI that the French envoy is in the process of preparing to return to Lebanon to hold a meeting at the Pine Residence to discuss the responses received from the parties regarding the questions posed to them by the French Embassy.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
French
Envoy
Meeting
Pine Residence
Embassy
