French envoy set to return to Lebanon for key meeting at Pine Residence: LBCI sources

Lebanon News
2023-09-15 | 06:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
French envoy set to return to Lebanon for key meeting at Pine Residence: LBCI sources
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
French envoy set to return to Lebanon for key meeting at Pine Residence: LBCI sources

Sources told LBCI that the French envoy is in the process of preparing to return to Lebanon to hold a meeting at the Pine Residence to discuss the responses received from the parties regarding the questions posed to them by the French Embassy.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

French

Envoy

Meeting

Pine Residence

Embassy

LBCI Next
Positive trends show Port of Beirut thriving amidst challenging times
LBCI launches the '#حريق_بالناقص' (One Less Fire) campaign
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:37

Red Cross: There is still hope of finding survivors in Libya

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:16

The Nobel Foundation increases about $90,000 to the financial prize awarded to winners

LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

London sanctions Iranian officials on Mahsa Amini's death anniversary

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:54

London Fashion Week kicks off amid bet on young designers' energy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

Mikati and Le Drian: Positive outcomes of discussions about the upcoming presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:51

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:31

Positive trends show Port of Beirut thriving amidst challenging times

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

LBCI launches the '#حريق_بالناقص' (One Less Fire) campaign

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-12

Cabinet approves 2024 state Budget

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-13

Economic entities emphasize critical principles for Lebanon's IMF-backed recovery plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-13

Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-13

Lebanon's education funding standoff: A catastrophe looms, Says Human Rights Watch

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:37

The mystery of Lebanon's 'sacred deposits': IMF vs. Lebanese officials

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:22

Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Ceasefire set to begin in Ain al-Hilweh following Speaker Berri's mediation

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:26

Caught in the crossfire: Ain al-Hilweh camp's ceasefire commitment put to test amidst intensifying conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

LBCI launches the '#حريق_بالناقص' (One Less Fire) campaign

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:51

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:31

Positive trends show Port of Beirut thriving amidst challenging times

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:56

Derna's catastrophe: A tale of political turmoil and tragic neglect in Libya

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More