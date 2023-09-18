Bribery at Beirut Port: Lebanese State Security's sting operation leads to arrest

Lebanon News
2023-09-18 | 04:57
High views
Bribery at Beirut Port: Lebanese State Security's sting operation leads to arrest
Bribery at Beirut Port: Lebanese State Security's sting operation leads to arrest

The Lebanese State Security- Beirut Port Office has arrested an employee at the port for receiving bribes from customs users.

In the details, the State Security Office in Beirut Port indicated that an employee at the port, whose salary exceeds 3000 dollars, imposes bribes on customs users to process their transactions.

After monitoring him for about two months, and upon obtaining the judiciary's signal, the State Security summoned individuals in contact with him and summoned him for confrontation with the tangible evidence indicating his involvement in specific bribes related to the performance of his duties.

After admitting to the charges, he was arrested and referred to the Financial Public Prosecution.
 

