Khawaja to LBCI: If dialogue fails, let whoever gets 65 votes win

Member of the Development and Liberation bloc, MP Mohammad Khawaja, summarized the initiative of the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, for the presidential elections as follows: "A dialogue session within a period not exceeding seven days, followed immediately by continuous presidential election sessions, each session following the other, in the morning and evening, with a full quorum."



Khawaja explained, in a conversation on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, that if the dialogue does not succeed, whoever receives 65 votes should win, considering this to be a unique opportunity.



He believed that as external movements towards Lebanon under the title of the presidential deadline increase, this deadline moves further away. The biggest evidence of this is that the French envoy to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, made three visits to Lebanon, and no one felt that anything had changed.



Khawaja affirmed that the importance of Berri's initiative lies in the connection and linkage between a time-bound dialogue and an election defined by constitutional criteria. It will also result in the election of a president.



He pointed out that the commitment between the Hezbollah-Amal duo and the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, is political and moral, confirming that his name will be on the list and they will vote for him.



Khawaja emphasized that the bloc does not have a veto against anyone; their candidate is Frangieh.