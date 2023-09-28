During his visit to Italy and meetings with senior officials in the judicial field and human rights organizations, Justice Minister Henri Khoury discussed enhancing judicial cooperation between the two countries on all levels with his Italian counterpart Carlo Nordio at the Ministry of Justice building.

Among the critical issues discussed were the Syrian refugee crisis and the state of the judiciary in Lebanon.

Khoury conveyed the Lebanese government's position on the refugee issue, revealing that they are "flocking to Lebanon in large numbers, no longer as refugees but as economic migrants."

He warned that "this will have a negative impact on Europe, as it is the real and underlying destination for Syrian refugees, while Lebanon is a transit station for them."

Khoury also disclosed to his counterpart the "severity and danger of overcrowding in Lebanese prisons caused by the influx of refugees and their transgressions, which raise the crime rate and the number of prisoners," adding that "Lebanon's prison infrastructure cannot handle the overcrowding resulting from the increased number of inmates."

On the judicial front, Khoury described the current state of the judicial system, particularly from an economic perspective.

After providing a detailed explanation of the crises facing judges in Lebanon, the Minister of Justice of Italy pledged to find a way to assist in restoring the normal functioning of the judicial system, possibly through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and specific existing programs.

Several administrative issues of interest to the two countries were discussed.