Justice Minister explores judicial collaboration in Italy: Key talks on refugee crisis and Lebanon's judiciary

Lebanon News
2023-09-28 | 06:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Justice Minister explores judicial collaboration in Italy: Key talks on refugee crisis and Lebanon&#39;s judiciary
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Justice Minister explores judicial collaboration in Italy: Key talks on refugee crisis and Lebanon's judiciary

During his visit to Italy and meetings with senior officials in the judicial field and human rights organizations, Justice Minister Henri Khoury discussed enhancing judicial cooperation between the two countries on all levels with his Italian counterpart Carlo Nordio at the Ministry of Justice building.

 

Among the critical issues discussed were the Syrian refugee crisis and the state of the judiciary in Lebanon. 

 

Khoury conveyed the Lebanese government's position on the refugee issue, revealing that they are "flocking to Lebanon in large numbers, no longer as refugees but as economic migrants."

 

He warned that "this will have a negative impact on Europe, as it is the real and underlying destination for Syrian refugees, while Lebanon is a transit station for them."

 

Khoury also disclosed to his counterpart the "severity and danger of overcrowding in Lebanese prisons caused by the influx of refugees and their transgressions, which raise the crime rate and the number of prisoners," adding that "Lebanon's prison infrastructure cannot handle the overcrowding resulting from the increased number of inmates."

 

On the judicial front, Khoury described the current state of the judicial system, particularly from an economic perspective. 

 

After providing a detailed explanation of the crises facing judges in Lebanon, the Minister of Justice of Italy pledged to find a way to assist in restoring the normal functioning of the judicial system, possibly through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and specific existing programs.

 

Several administrative issues of interest to the two countries were discussed.

 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Visit

Italy

Justice Minister

Henri Khoury

Judicial

Cooperation

Carlo Nordio

Refugee

Crisis

LBCI Next
The Lebanese Army receives the first batch of fuel sent by Qatar
Attempted attack on army patrol near northern border: Driver fatally injured
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-21

International cooperation needed: Bou Habib addresses Lebanon's refugee crisis during meeting with Samir Geagea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-24

A visit to Akkar: Bassil addresses dialogue, presidency, and refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-24

Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanon calls for diplomatic efforts and measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-21

Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

US aid to the Lebanese Army continues amid political stalemate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Fresh approach: Wassim Mansouri's proposed reforms seek to revive Lebanon's struggling banking sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Power for payment: EDL's strategy to boost power supply in non-compliant regions in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

Environmental crisis: Trash accumulates in the rivers and streets of Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:15

New paying options in US dollar or Lebanese lira: The decision that could save you 'big' on electricity bills

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:18

Trust in the Central Bank: Mansouri invites citizens to believe in the institution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-17

Before and after: How did Lebanon's economic history shift with the outbreak of the civil war

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:22

Lebanon's Amin Maalouf Takes the Helm: Elected as Perpetual Secretary of the French Academy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:22

Lebanon's Amin Maalouf Takes the Helm: Elected as Perpetual Secretary of the French Academy

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Watch: The Mayyas returns to AGT stage, stuns audience with a breathtaking performance filled with Lebanese symbolism

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Attempted attack on army patrol near northern border: Driver fatally injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:58

The Lebanese Army receives the first batch of fuel sent by Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:30

Association of Banks: Bank transfers abroad were submitted to the official judicial bodies who have the final say

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:18

Trust in the Central Bank: Mansouri invites citizens to believe in the institution

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:15

New paying options in US dollar or Lebanese lira: The decision that could save you 'big' on electricity bills

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:54

The latest on Qatar's role in Lebanon's presidential crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More