Zelensky says discussed 'unconditional ceasefire' in Trump talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday on social media that he discussed a possible unconditional ceasefire with Russia at a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral at the Vatican.



"We discussed a lot one on one. Hoping for results on everything we covered. Protecting lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out. Very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results," Zelensky wrote on X.



AFP