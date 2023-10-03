The tragedy of death seems to haunt the Hasrouni family, as the wife of Elias Hasrouni, Ivette Sleiman Hasrouni, passed away following a car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish.



She was transported to Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil in critical condition, suffering from internal bleeding and in need of blood transfusions.

Elias Hasrouni, a Lebanese Forces official, was previously found dead in Ain Ebel, with initial reports suggesting from a car accident.



However, after the accident, it was found that his death was due to an organized ambush, as announced by the leader of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, who issued a statement saying, "As he passed by, he was abducted by the ambush members, estimated to be between six and nine individuals, and taken to another location where he was killed."