Child with special needs found in Achrafieh

Lebanon News
2023-10-04 | 11:02
High views
Child with special needs found in Achrafieh
Child with special needs found in Achrafieh

The General Directorate of Internal Security Forces circulated on Wednesday an image of an unidentified minor found on October 3, 2023, in the Achrafieh area - Pierre Gemayel Boulevard. The child, who has special needs, is unable to speak or indicate his place of residence, and no documents identifying him were found in his possession.

Security forces have urged anyone with information about him or his family to come forward to the Tariq al-Sham police station branch in the Beirut Police Unit or contact the number 01/611019 to facilitate his identification and retrieval.
 
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Achrafieh

ISF

Lebanon's struggle with Syrian refugee influx: Recent developments
Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal
