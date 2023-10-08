Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: Attack on three Zionist occupation sites in Shebaa Farms area

A statement was issued by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, which reads:



"In the path of liberating what remains of our occupied Lebanese land and in solidarity with the triumphant Palestinian resistance and the resilient Palestinian people, the groups of the martyred leader Hajj Imad Mughniyeh in the Islamic Resistance carried out an attack on three Zionist occupation sites in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms area on the morning of Sunday, October 8, 2023."



"These sites include the radar site, Zabdin site, and Ruwaisat Al-Alam site, using a significant number of artillery shells and guided missiles. The sites were directly hit, and victory is only from Allah, the Almighty, the Wise."