The U.N.'s World Food Program (WFP) said that Yemen's Houthis detained one of its employees in the rebel-held capital Sanaa on Sunday.



"WFP's offices in Sanaa were entered by local security forces who have detained a staff member, with reports of other detentions (of staff) in other areas," the agency said in a statement to AFP.



"The arbitrary detention of humanitarian staff is unacceptable," it added.





AFP