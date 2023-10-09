Officially: Three Hezbollah martyrs due to Israeli shelling in South Lebanon

Three martyrs from Hezbollah have fallen during the Israeli shelling in South Lebanon on Monday afternoon.



The martyrs that have fallen due to the Israeli aggression on South Lebanon are:



- Ali Raef Ftouni, "Haydar," from the town of Zqaq al-Blat, Beirut;



- Houssam Mohammad Ibrahim, "Houssam Aitroun," from the southern town of Aitroun;



- Ali Hassan Hodroj, "Fidaa," from the city of Beirut (resident of the southern town of Hanouiyeh).