Islamic Resistance strikes occupied Shebaa Farms, inflicting direct hits

Lebanon News
2023-11-15 | 09:14
Islamic Resistance strikes occupied Shebaa Farms, inflicting direct hits
0min
Islamic Resistance strikes occupied Shebaa Farms, inflicting direct hits

The Islamic Resistance announced on Wednesday the targeting of the Roueissat Al-Alam Site in the Occupied Lebanese Farms of Shebaa, resulting in direct hits.

Lebanon News

Islamic Resistance

Shebaa Farms

Lebanon

