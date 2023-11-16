Mikati: The scenes of bloodshed and killing will not silence the truth

Lebanon News
2023-11-16 | 05:22
High views
Mikati: The scenes of bloodshed and killing will not silence the truth
3min
Mikati: The scenes of bloodshed and killing will not silence the truth

In a statement during a cabinet session at the Grand Serail, Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized the collective responsibility of addressing the ongoing crisis, facilitating public affairs, protecting the country, and fortifying its institutions.

Addressing the recent events in Gaza, he declared, "The scenes of bloodshed and killing will not silence the truth."

Mikati appealed to all Lebanese citizens to unite in order to prevent fatal collapses in Lebanon and collaborate wholeheartedly to protect the country's unity and defend human dignity.

Highlighting the discussions at the Arab and Islamic summits, where Gaza and Israeli attacks in the south were central topics, Mikati stated, "All the kings and presidents were responsive, acknowledging the risks and developments of the situation."

He underscored the need for deeper introspection and consideration of Lebanon's internal situation in the face of various challenges and dangers. Stressing the urgency of electing a president, he said, "We must work together to complete the institutional framework and collectively strive to make Lebanon stronger and more resilient."

Mikati assured that, through his international meetings, he observed a genuine concern for Lebanon. He reiterated Lebanon's Arab relevance and cultural necessity, emphasizing the duty to protect the nation through unity and avoidance of fragmentation.

Regarding the Israeli aggression in Gaza, he noted, "The global public opinion is beginning to understand the humanitarian aspect and the dimensions of the Israeli aggression targeting civilians, hospitals, and the destruction of all aspects of life."

He welcomed the recent UN Security Council decision as a starting point for a ceasefire and the earnest pursuit of exchanging civilian prisoners, paving the way for a final cessation of hostilities.

Mikati also addressed attempts to involve the government in divisive debates of a constitutional and political nature, stating, "We are determined to continue our work, steering clear of sterile debates that have plagued the Lebanese. The government operates according to what it deems appropriate, not according to agendas some try to impose on fundamental milestones at this critical juncture."

He affirmed that any decision the government makes regarding significant issues will prioritize the nation's interest and the imperative of fortifying institutions in this crucial period.

Mikati emphasized that the government will not be a battleground for settling personal scores or individual disputes at the expense of the public good.

