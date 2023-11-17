The leader of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, expressed concern over the current regional situation, particularly the ongoing attacks in Gaza and Hezbollah's border activities, which could lead to unforeseen consequences.



He stated, "At the same time, the Lebanese people are grappling with economic hardships and dire financial conditions. There is also concern about the Lebanese army getting involved in political disputes for personal interests, potentially jeopardizing the country's stability."



Geagea accused MP Gebran Bassil of engaging in actions beyond established constitutional and customary boundaries.



According to Geagea, Bassil is relentlessly working to appoint a new Army Commander to eliminate General Joseph Aoun from leading the army for opportunistic personal reasons.



He denounced Bassil's efforts to appoint a new Army Commander, disregarding previous statements and insisting on certain appointment conditions in the president's absence.



Geagea emphasized the importance of the president's role in signing decrees, requiring 24 ministers' signatures in light of the presidential vacancy. He argued that the Christian majority should have a significant say in Christian appointments.



"In this context, what MP Bassil is doing is a disgrace to the country, to the people, to the Presidency of the Republic, to the leadership of the army, and Christians, and this shame is added to his behavior, which makes him a privileged disgrace to Lebanese politics."



Geagea underscored the importance of upholding the presidency's authority, especially in matters related to the appointment of the army commander, emphasizing that such decisions should be made in consultation with the Christian majority. He accused Bassil of undermining the presidency and the rights of Christians for personal and political gain.



He added, "With the direction taken by MP Bassil for personal calculations and self-interest, the myth of bidding for the rights of Christians falls for the thousandth time. It strikes one of the privileges of the President, which, according to tradition, after the Taif Agreement, everyone agrees should grant the President the upper hand in appointing the army commander. Attempting to appoint a new commander in the absence of the President is a major blow directed at the position of the presidency. How many crimes are committed in the name of the rights of Christians!"