Hezbollah's Sunday morning strike: Israeli 'occupation' forces suffer injuries

Lebanon News
2023-11-19 | 03:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah&#39;s Sunday morning strike: Israeli &#39;occupation&#39; forces suffer injuries
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah's Sunday morning strike: Israeli 'occupation' forces suffer injuries

Hezbollah announced: "Our fighters targeted this [Sunday] morning a gathering of occupation soldiers at a newly established center in the Jal Al-Alam site with appropriate weapons, causing confirmed injuries."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Fighters

Israel

Occupation

Soldiers

Jal Al-Alam

Weapons

Injuries

LBCI Next
Al Jazeera citing Israeli military spokesperson: Air defenses intercept drone at border with Lebanon
Hezbollah hits Dhayra site, Al-Jardah point with appropriate weapons
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:39

King Abdullah II warns of regional explosion amid Israel's continued Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
05:28

Gaza's Health Ministry says 30 premature babies evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:19

Sheynnis Palacios becomes the first woman from Nicaragua to win the title of Miss Universe

LBCI
Middle East News
04:59

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister: There are double standards in dealing with the situation in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Al Jazeera citing Israeli military spokesperson: Air defenses intercept drone at border with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

Hezbollah hits Dhayra site, Al-Jardah point with appropriate weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:51

Communication network in Mays al-Jabal area disrupted amidst Israeli bombardment

LBCI
Variety and Tech
00:46

Forbes unveils Lebanon's finest: 14 trailblazing talents in the '30 Under 30' list

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-25

Erdogan: Hamas fighters are a freedom group protecting their land

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-17

Beirut Port blast case: Judicial Police obligated to deliver summons issued by Judge Bitar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-17

Israel targets Lebanese Army center in Sarda and uses white phosphorus in Wadi Honein

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
07:55

Dozens of dead and injured in Al-Fakhoura school massacre in Jabalia, north of Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Israeli airstrike targets Nabatieh for the first time, targeting aluminum factory in Toul

LBCI
Variety and Tech
00:46

Forbes unveils Lebanon's finest: 14 trailblazing talents in the '30 Under 30' list

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Hezbollah's Sunday morning strike: Israeli 'occupation' forces suffer injuries

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:19

Military leadership vacancy sparks discord amidst regional threats: Mikati 'hesitant' to act

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Al Jazeera citing Israeli military spokesperson: Air defenses intercept drone at border with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Geagea slams Bassil’s inconsistencies amid army leadership turmoil

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

Hezbollah hits Dhayra site, Al-Jardah point with appropriate weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:51

Communication network in Mays al-Jabal area disrupted amidst Israeli bombardment

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More