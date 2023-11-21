Lebanon Press Club denounces Israeli crime against journalists Farah Omar, Rabih Maamari

2023-11-21 | 07:38
Lebanon Press Club denounces Israeli crime against journalists Farah Omar, Rabih Maamari
0min
Lebanon Press Club denounces Israeli crime against journalists Farah Omar, Rabih Maamari

The Lebanon Press Club condemns the new Israeli crime that resulted in the martyrdom of the journalist Farah Omar and her colleague, the photographer Rabih Maamari, from the Al-Mayadeen channel.

The Press Club calls on international entities to exert pressure and take the necessary international legal steps to protect journalists and hold those who attack them accountable.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Press Club

Israel

Crime

Journalist

Farah Omar

Rabih Maamari

US pledges ongoing collaboration with Lebanon for regional peace, Biden says on Independence Day
French authorities deliver three tons of medical aid to the Lebanese Army
