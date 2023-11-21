Hezbollah targets Israeli military intelligence unit, inflicting casualties in response to the martyrdom of Al-Mayadeen journalists

On Tuesday, Hezbollah fighters targeted a military unit of Israeli military intelligence with two guided missiles while it was present in a house on the outskirts of the Manara settlement.



In a statement, Hezbollah confirmed that this attack resulted in the death of members, including both fatalities and injuries.



This attack serves as a "response to the Zionist enemy's targeting of journalists at Al-Mayadeen channel, the martyrs Farah Omar and Rabih Maamari, along with other civilian martyrs.