Israeli army targets citizen's car in southern Lebanon, no injuries reported

Lebanon News
2023-11-25 | 05:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army targets citizen&#39;s car in southern Lebanon, no injuries reported
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army targets citizen's car in southern Lebanon, no injuries reported

The Israeli army opened fire on a Rapid vehicle belonging to citizen M.A. in the Wazzanii area, without injuring him.

As a result, an army patrol pulled him out.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Israel

Army

Lebanon

Citizen

Wazzanii

South

LBCI Next
Israeli army: Air defenses intercepted suspicious air target infiltrated from Lebanon
French presidential envoy Le Drian set to return to Lebanon: Dual mission ahead
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Director General of Gaza Health Ministry to Al Jazeera: Reviving Al-Shifa Hospital depends on adequate equipment and fuel supply

LBCI
Middle East News
08:10

Israeli military spokesperson: Israel will continue to adhere to the terms of the prisoner exchange deal with Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
08:05

Gaza Civil Defense Director: We are working to recover bodies from under the rubble of destroyed houses in the eastern Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
07:57

Spokesperson for the Crossings Authority in Gaza: 70 aid trucks entered from the Egyptian side on the second day of the ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Foreign Affairs Ministry welcomes EU's decision to aid vulnerable populations with 15 million euros

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Israeli army: Air defenses intercepted suspicious air target infiltrated from Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:34

French presidential envoy Le Drian set to return to Lebanon: Dual mission ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:18

Cautious calm: Second say of Gaza truce resonates in southern Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-26

Palestinian FM describes Israeli attack as 'retaliatory war'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-19

Houthi spokesman: We will continue to operate against Israel until end of 'aggression'

LBCI
Middle East News
07:57

Spokesperson for the Crossings Authority in Gaza: 70 aid trucks entered from the Egyptian side on the second day of the ceasefire

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:40

Israeli army reports thwarting missile attack from Lebanon on drone

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:27

Iran's engagement in Gaza conflict: Hezbollah's response hinges on Israel's adherence to truce

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:53

Western pressure on Israel: Preventing escalation with Lebanon amid regional war concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:32

Qatari envoy's diplomatic visit in Beirut unveils dual focus

LBCI
Middle East News
04:49

Hamas representative in Lebanon to LBCI: It is as if those who arranged the truce wanted it to be extended

LBCI
Middle East News
10:00

Hamas sources: Red Cross receives Israeli hostages

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:34

French presidential envoy Le Drian set to return to Lebanon: Dual mission ahead

LBCI
Middle East News
12:24

Israeli army announces arrival of the released hostages to 'Israeli territory'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More