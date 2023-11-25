Foreign Affairs Ministry welcomes EU's decision to aid vulnerable populations with 15 million euros

2023-11-25 | 07:30
Foreign Affairs Ministry welcomes EU&#39;s decision to aid vulnerable populations with 15 million euros
0min
Foreign Affairs Ministry welcomes EU's decision to aid vulnerable populations with 15 million euros

The Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ministry expressed relief and satisfaction regarding the decision of the European Union, represented by Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarčič, to allocate an additional amount of 15 million euros to assist the most vulnerable individuals among the Lebanese and Syrian displaced, following his meeting with Minister Abdallah Bou Habib on Friday.  

In a statement, the ministry thanked the European Commission for "continuing its commitment to alleviate the suffering of the most economically disadvantaged social groups" and hoped for "the continued dialogue and cooperation to reach sustainable solutions aimed at the safe and speedy return of Syrian refugees to their homes."

