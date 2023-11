France and Saudi Arabia join efforts for Lebanon’s stability

The French Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ludovic Pouille, revealed on X that there was a "fruitful meeting" in Riyadh between the French envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and the advisor within the General Secretariat of the Saudi Council of Ministers, Nizar Al-Aloula.



Pouille emphasized that France and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are working together for the stability and security of Lebanon, ensuring the prompt conduct of the Lebanese presidential elections.