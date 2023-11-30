News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli army: Our fighters intercepted 'aerial threat' crossing from Lebanon towards Israel
Lebanon News
2023-11-30 | 04:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army: Our fighters intercepted 'aerial threat' crossing from Lebanon towards Israel
The Israeli army reported on Thursday that "our fighters succeeded in intercepting an aerial threat that crossed Lebanese territory towards Israel."
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Israel
Army
Aerial
Threat
Lebanon
Next
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
Here is the amount of compensation for those affected by Israeli aggression on the south
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
07:44
COP28 to implement 'Loss and Damage Fund' to compensate most climate-affected countries
Variety and Tech
07:44
COP28 to implement 'Loss and Damage Fund' to compensate most climate-affected countries
0
Lebanon News
07:11
Le Drian holds talks with Lebanese Parliament Members
Lebanon News
07:11
Le Drian holds talks with Lebanese Parliament Members
0
Middle East News
07:07
Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship
Middle East News
07:07
Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship
0
Middle East News
07:01
Syrian PM Hussein Arnous leads delegation to COP28 in UAE
Middle East News
07:01
Syrian PM Hussein Arnous leads delegation to COP28 in UAE
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:11
Le Drian holds talks with Lebanese Parliament Members
Lebanon News
07:11
Le Drian holds talks with Lebanese Parliament Members
0
Lebanon News
06:42
Gemayel urges Hezbollah to prioritize Lebanon's interests over candidate disputes
Lebanon News
06:42
Gemayel urges Hezbollah to prioritize Lebanon's interests over candidate disputes
0
Lebanon News
05:06
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
05:06
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
0
Press Highlights
02:48
Here is the amount of compensation for those affected by Israeli aggression on the south
Press Highlights
02:48
Here is the amount of compensation for those affected by Israeli aggression on the south
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-14
Beyond the Blue Line: Lebanon's reservations in border demarcation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-14
Beyond the Blue Line: Lebanon's reservations in border demarcation
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-29
Macron's message: Significance in timing and implications for Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-11-29
Macron's message: Significance in timing and implications for Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-28
UN Resolution 1701: An urgent review of Lebanon's commitment amidst southern tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-28
UN Resolution 1701: An urgent review of Lebanon's commitment amidst southern tensions
0
Lebanon News
05:06
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
05:06
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:46
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:46
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon
2
Middle East News
14:21
Israeli army: Two captives in Israeli hands
Middle East News
14:21
Israeli army: Two captives in Israeli hands
3
Lebanon News
05:06
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
05:06
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab
4
Middle East News
09:27
Israeli army kills two children in the occupied West Bank
Middle East News
09:27
Israeli army kills two children in the occupied West Bank
5
Lebanon News
04:43
Israeli army: Our fighters intercepted 'aerial threat' crossing from Lebanon towards Israel
Lebanon News
04:43
Israeli army: Our fighters intercepted 'aerial threat' crossing from Lebanon towards Israel
6
Middle East News
10:54
Saudi Foreign Minister: The current truce is insufficient
Middle East News
10:54
Saudi Foreign Minister: The current truce is insufficient
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Fifth day of prisoner exchange: The process and difference between Israeli and Palestinian hostages' treatment
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Hostage negotiations and truce talks: CIA, Mossad, and Arab intelligence leaders gather in Qatar
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Hostage negotiations and truce talks: CIA, Mossad, and Arab intelligence leaders gather in Qatar
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More