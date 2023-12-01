News
What is the connection of the foiled security operation to the Palace of Justice?
Lebanon News
2023-12-01 | 02:36
What is the connection of the foiled security operation to the Palace of Justice?
Lebanese sources have reported the foiling of a security operation targeting the Palace of Justice in Beirut.
The operation, intended to be executed during a session of the Judicial Council last Friday, was dedicated to the trial of individuals accused of belonging to "terrorist organizations" and being responsible for the suicide bombings that occurred in the southern suburbs of Beirut in 2014.
These bombings resulted in dozens of casualties.
