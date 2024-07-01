Netanyahu says Israel's nearing 'eradication' of Hamas' military capabilities

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-01 | 12:17
High views
Netanyahu says Israel's nearing 'eradication' of Hamas' military capabilities
Netanyahu says Israel's nearing 'eradication' of Hamas' military capabilities

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today, Monday, that Israel is nearing the final eradication of the military capabilities of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu added in a statement from his office, "We are progressing towards ending the stage of eliminating [...] Hamas, and we will continue to strike its remnants."

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Hamas

Gaza Strip

