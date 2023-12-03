Mikati meets TotalEnergies CEO: The possibility of resuming drilling as the matter is subject to report

Lebanon News
2023-12-03 | 09:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mikati meets TotalEnergies CEO: The possibility of resuming drilling as the matter is subject to report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Mikati meets TotalEnergies CEO: The possibility of resuming drilling as the matter is subject to report

The caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Energy and Water Minister Walid Fayad met with Patrick Pouyanné, the Chairman and CEO of the French company TotalEnergies.
  
The meeting focused on the periodic report prepared by TotalEnergies regarding drilling and exploration for gas and oil in Lebanese territorial waters, including the possibility of resuming drilling activities at a second site in Block 9.

Pouyanné noted that this action is contingent upon the results obtained so far, as outlined in the report.

Additionally, discussions encompassed the potential for drilling in Blocks 8 and 10 and the proposals submitted by TotalEnergies for solar power generation.

The Prime Minister urged expeditious submission of the report, allowing for a comprehensive examination of the following steps based on the findings.

Furthermore, deliberations took place regarding the proposal presented by TotalEnergies and Qatar Energies for the swift implementation of solar power electricity generation projects.

Lebanon News

Najib Mikati

TotalEnergies

CEO

Possibility

Drilling

Report

LBCI Next
Abiad to LBCI: We are working on preparing health institutions to confront climate change
Lebanon's climate initiative: Highlights from COP28
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-13

LBCI sources: TotalEnergies halts drilling in Block 9 after finding only water

LBCI
Middle East News
07:25

British Maritime Operations reports drone activity from Yemen and an explosion near Bab el Mandab Strait

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-01

Israeli army reports shelling 'over 200 terrorist targets' in Gaza on Friday

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-01

Hamas Health Ministry reports death of over 60 Palestinians since truce end on Friday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

The Israeli bombing targets the vicinity of two Lebanese Army centers

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Hezbollah: We targeted a military vehicle at the Beit Hillel base, which resulted in fatalities and injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

MP Najat Saliba on LBCI: Climate change affects human health, and this is what we witnessed in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:08

Abiad to LBCI: We are working on preparing health institutions to confront climate change

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-03

General Director of Hospitals in Gaza to Al Jazeera: We do not have any options if fuel is not provided

LBCI
Middle East News
08:36

Jabalia refugee camp targeted again

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:08

Abiad to LBCI: We are working on preparing health institutions to confront climate change

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-28

Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Hezbollah: We targeted a military vehicle at the Beit Hillel base, which resulted in fatalities and injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

The Israeli bombing targets the vicinity of two Lebanese Army centers

LBCI
Middle East News
05:12

700 Palestinians killed in last 24 hours

LBCI
Middle East News
07:25

British Maritime Operations reports drone activity from Yemen and an explosion near Bab el Mandab Strait

LBCI
Middle East News
07:50

Israeli officials disclose breakdown in Gaza ceasefire extension talks

LBCI
Middle East News
08:36

Jabalia refugee camp targeted again

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
14:14

Netanyahu says there are disagreements with our friends in US administration, but often we succeed in convincing them

LBCI
Middle East News
10:30

The Israeli army begins ground operation north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More