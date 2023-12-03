Mikati meets TotalEnergies CEO: The possibility of resuming drilling as the matter is subject to report

The caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Energy and Water Minister Walid Fayad met with Patrick Pouyanné, the Chairman and CEO of the French company TotalEnergies.



The meeting focused on the periodic report prepared by TotalEnergies regarding drilling and exploration for gas and oil in Lebanese territorial waters, including the possibility of resuming drilling activities at a second site in Block 9.



Pouyanné noted that this action is contingent upon the results obtained so far, as outlined in the report.



Additionally, discussions encompassed the potential for drilling in Blocks 8 and 10 and the proposals submitted by TotalEnergies for solar power generation.



The Prime Minister urged expeditious submission of the report, allowing for a comprehensive examination of the following steps based on the findings.



Furthermore, deliberations took place regarding the proposal presented by TotalEnergies and Qatar Energies for the swift implementation of solar power electricity generation projects.