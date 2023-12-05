The Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, affirmed the continuous commitment to the Egyptian role regarding Lebanon's stability.



After meeting with the Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian, at Dar al-Fatwa, Moussa stated, "I do not hide from you that whether it is in our bilateral relations with Lebanon or within the framework of the Quintet Committee, we strive to facilitate matters and seek solutions that satisfy the leaders and politicians in Lebanon."



He added, "We emphasize on every occasion that the decision ultimately rests with the Lebanese, and thus, the role of Egypt and the Quintet Committee is merely to assist, manage, and facilitate matters. The decision always comes from within Lebanon, not from outside."