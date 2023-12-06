Hezbollah mourns the martyr Ali Hassan Al-Atat "Rouh Allah" from Haret Hreik

2023-12-06 | 10:33
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Ali Hassan Al-Atat &quot;Rouh Allah&quot; from Haret Hreik
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Ali Hassan Al-Atat "Rouh Allah" from Haret Hreik

On Wednesday, Hezbollah mourned the martyr, Ali Hassan al-Atat, “Rouh Allah,” from the Haret Hreik area in the southern suburb of Beirut.
 

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Martyr

Lebanon

Ali Hassan Al-Atat

Haret Hreik

