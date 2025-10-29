US military says reduced presence in Europe not a 'withdrawal'

29-10-2025 | 09:27
US military says reduced presence in Europe not a &#39;withdrawal&#39;
US military says reduced presence in Europe not a 'withdrawal'

A reduction of U.S. troops on NATO's eastern flank does not equate to an American withdrawal from Europe and will not change the security environment there, the U.S. military said Wednesday.

"This is not an American withdrawal from Europe or a signal of lessened commitment to NATO and Article 5," the U.S. Army in Europe and Africa, headquartered in Germany, said in a statement referring to the alliance's collective defence principle. "Rather this is a positive sign of increased European capability and responsibility."

AFP

