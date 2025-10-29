News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Cuba suffers 'extensive damage' from hurricane: President
World News
29-10-2025 | 09:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Cuba suffers 'extensive damage' from hurricane: President
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Wednesday that Hurricane Melissa had wrought "extensive damage" after it made landfall overnight on the island nation's southern coast.
"It has been a very difficult early morning," Diaz-Canel said on social media. "Extensive damage, and Hurricane Melissa is still over Cuban territory. "I urge our people not to let their guard down, to maintain discipline, and to remain safely sheltered."
AFP
World News
Cuba
Damage
Hurricane
President
Next
Trump says 'nothing' will jeopardise Gaza ceasefire after Israeli strikes
Saudi lambasts paramilitary 'human rights violations' in Sudan's El-Fasher
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:42
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica at 'levels never seen before'
World News
12:42
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica at 'levels never seen before'
0
Middle East News
2025-09-25
Iran's vice president says it won't waver from its nuclear program
Middle East News
2025-09-25
Iran's vice president says it won't waver from its nuclear program
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-08
Cuba asks Lebanon to support UN resolution calling for an end to US blockade
Lebanon News
2025-10-08
Cuba asks Lebanon to support UN resolution calling for an end to US blockade
0
World News
2025-10-08
France's outgoing PM says 'not the time to change president'
World News
2025-10-08
France's outgoing PM says 'not the time to change president'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:41
Putin's envoy Dmitriev believes there may be peace in Ukraine within a year
World News
13:41
Putin's envoy Dmitriev believes there may be peace in Ukraine within a year
0
World News
13:29
Paramilitary chief vows Sudan unity via 'peace or war'
World News
13:29
Paramilitary chief vows Sudan unity via 'peace or war'
0
World News
12:49
Stolen Louvre jewels not yet recovered, prosecutor says
World News
12:49
Stolen Louvre jewels not yet recovered, prosecutor says
0
World News
12:42
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica at 'levels never seen before'
World News
12:42
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica at 'levels never seen before'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-12
German Chancellor to attend Sharm el-Sheikh peace summit on Monday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-12
German Chancellor to attend Sharm el-Sheikh peace summit on Monday
0
Lebanon News
09:20
Lebanon’s Cabinet tackles Elio Abi Hanna’s case, weapons in camps, and post-war reconstruction: The details
Lebanon News
09:20
Lebanon’s Cabinet tackles Elio Abi Hanna’s case, weapons in camps, and post-war reconstruction: The details
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Erdogan says Turkey to join 'task force' to monitor Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Erdogan says Turkey to join 'task force' to monitor Gaza deal
0
Lebanon News
10:26
President Aoun regrets lack of parliamentary quorum, warns against misuse of constitutional powers
Lebanon News
10:26
President Aoun regrets lack of parliamentary quorum, warns against misuse of constitutional powers
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:17
Army takes custody of 6 Palestinian security members over killing of Elio Abou Hanna, 5 others detained in separate murder case inside Shatila camp
Lebanon News
10:17
Army takes custody of 6 Palestinian security members over killing of Elio Abou Hanna, 5 others detained in separate murder case inside Shatila camp
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18
Israeli army says Gaza ceasefire renewed after ‘dozens’ of targets hit
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:18
Israeli army says Gaza ceasefire renewed after ‘dozens’ of targets hit
3
Lebanon News
08:27
At Naqoura talks, US envoy Ortagus, Lt. Gen. Clearfield stress continued coordination to preserve Lebanon’s peace
Lebanon News
08:27
At Naqoura talks, US envoy Ortagus, Lt. Gen. Clearfield stress continued coordination to preserve Lebanon’s peace
4
Lebanon News
09:20
Lebanon’s Cabinet tackles Elio Abi Hanna’s case, weapons in camps, and post-war reconstruction: The details
Lebanon News
09:20
Lebanon’s Cabinet tackles Elio Abi Hanna’s case, weapons in camps, and post-war reconstruction: The details
5
Lebanon News
06:10
Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
06:10
Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes at Baabda Palace
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:38
Gaza civil defence tells AFP at least 50 killed in Israeli strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:38
Gaza civil defence tells AFP at least 50 killed in Israeli strikes
7
Lebanon News
07:39
Lebanese army targets major drug traffickers in Baalbek
Lebanon News
07:39
Lebanese army targets major drug traffickers in Baalbek
8
Lebanon News
09:23
PM Salam calls for full disarmament of Palestinian camps after killing of Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna
Lebanon News
09:23
PM Salam calls for full disarmament of Palestinian camps after killing of Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More