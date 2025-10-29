Cuba suffers 'extensive damage' from hurricane: President

29-10-2025 | 09:11
Cuba suffers &#39;extensive damage&#39; from hurricane: President
Cuba suffers 'extensive damage' from hurricane: President

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Wednesday that Hurricane Melissa had wrought "extensive damage" after it made landfall overnight on the island nation's southern coast.

"It has been a very difficult early morning," Diaz-Canel said on social media. "Extensive damage, and Hurricane Melissa is still over Cuban territory. "I urge our people not to let their guard down, to maintain discipline, and to remain safely sheltered."

