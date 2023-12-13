Samir Geagea, Lebanese Forces Party leader, reiterated the commitment of the Lebanese Forces to extend the term of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.



Geagea praised Aoun's ability to maintain the minimum functionality of the Lebanese Army despite the country's overall collapse.



Speaking at a press conference in Maarab, Geagea expressed his party's apprehension towards the parliamentary session called by Prime Minister Najib Mikati.



He argued that the resistance axis rushed to convene the Cabinet when it sensed that the extension might be approved in parliament through a law postponing the demobilization of the Army Commander with a challengeable technical extension.



Geagea stressed the Army's vital role, especially in the current stage, highlighting its resilience and ability to preserve security despite the challenging circumstances.



Addressing the possibility of extending General Aoun's term, Geagea stated, "If there is to be an extension for General Aoun, it must happen now." He mentioned that the previous proposal for a law aimed to raise the retirement age until the election of a new president.



Geagea criticized the caretaker government, associating it with the resistance axis and alleging its potential manipulation of the army leadership, intending to transform it into a "secret police."



He argued, "The Lebanese Army is of utmost importance in this stage, especially with the regional developments. We wonder why some want to change the Army Commander now, as no country changes its Army Commander in such times."



Geagea opposed the legislation in the president's absence but noted exceptions in extreme circumstances. He pointed to the current situation, compelling them to go to parliament to extend the Army Commander's term.



He concluded by suggesting that Hezbollah and Bassil reject the extension for the Army Commander because he is independent and refuses any interference.