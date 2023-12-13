Samir Geagea: The Lebanese Forces party supports the Army Commander's extension

Lebanon News
2023-12-13 | 10:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Samir Geagea: The Lebanese Forces party supports the Army Commander&#39;s extension
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Samir Geagea: The Lebanese Forces party supports the Army Commander's extension

Samir Geagea, Lebanese Forces Party leader, reiterated the commitment of the Lebanese Forces to extend the term of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.

Geagea praised Aoun's ability to maintain the minimum functionality of the Lebanese Army despite the country's overall collapse.

Speaking at a press conference in Maarab, Geagea expressed his party's apprehension towards the parliamentary session called by Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

He argued that the resistance axis rushed to convene the Cabinet when it sensed that the extension might be approved in parliament through a law postponing the demobilization of the Army Commander with a challengeable technical extension.

Geagea stressed the Army's vital role, especially in the current stage, highlighting its resilience and ability to preserve security despite the challenging circumstances.

Addressing the possibility of extending General Aoun's term, Geagea stated, "If there is to be an extension for General Aoun, it must happen now." He mentioned that the previous proposal for a law aimed to raise the retirement age until the election of a new president.

Geagea criticized the caretaker government, associating it with the resistance axis and alleging its potential manipulation of the army leadership, intending to transform it into a "secret police."

He argued, "The Lebanese Army is of utmost importance in this stage, especially with the regional developments. We wonder why some want to change the Army Commander now, as no country changes its Army Commander in such times."

Geagea opposed the legislation in the president's absence but noted exceptions in extreme circumstances. He pointed to the current situation, compelling them to go to parliament to extend the Army Commander's term.

He concluded by suggesting that Hezbollah and Bassil reject the extension for the Army Commander because he is independent and refuses any interference.

Lebanon News

Samir Geagea

Lebanese Forces

Party

Support

Army

Commander

Extension

LBCI Next
PM Mikati's urgent move: Unraveling the puzzle of General Aoun's term extension
The Shebaa Farms-Kfarchouba Hills debate: 'Full package' or negotiated 'separation?'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-12

Army Commander's extension debate: PM Mikati 'surprised' by Lebanese Forces' position

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-01

France's Le Drian to LBCI: I support the term extension of army commander

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-26

MP Ghada Ayoub supports Army Commander’s term extension, advocates for Resolution 1701 implemenation

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-12

Legislative session will not reach a solution for the extension of the Army Commander's term

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Legislative debate: Decision surrounding Army Commander uncertain in the absence of a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Lebanon in focus: Global Refugee Forum addresses urgency of refugee crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

MP Michel Moawad: The battle over extending the army commander’s term is not a presidential battle

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

UNICEF: Crisis in Lebanon has "devastating" impact on children

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-05

Britain is considering sending warship to support relief efforts in the Middle East

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-19

Obstructors pursue their interests: What scenarios await the government?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Goal of activating emergency plan is not to intimidate, but to reassure: Interior Minister Mawlawi

LBCI
World News
2023-07-14

Blinken urges freedom of navigation in south and east China seas

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More