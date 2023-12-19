MP Hankach weighs in: Lebanon's urgent need for a President in the face of crisis

Lebanon News
2023-12-19 | 04:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Hankach weighs in: Lebanon&#39;s urgent need for a President in the face of crisis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MP Hankach weighs in: Lebanon's urgent need for a President in the face of crisis

MP Elias Hankach called for exerting pressure to elect a president as soon as possible.

In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he expressed the view that Lebanon is on the brink of war, necessitating the protection of the military institution, which is "the only resilient institution."

He said, "This made us vote for the extension."

Hankach considered that the priority of electing a president outweighs any other priority.

Regarding the file of Syrian refugees, he pointed out that the army commander does not have the authority to decide whether to open the borders or not.

As for the presidential election file, Hankach announced the possibility of the Kataeb party proceeding with candidates other than Jihad Azour.
 

Lebanon News

MP

Elias Hankach

Lebanon

President

Election

LBCI Next
Colonna did not raise the issue of Hezbollah’s withdrawal from southern border area to the north of Litani
Le Drian to return to Beirut
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-24

MP Mohammad Raad calls for swift Presidential election to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-29

Reaffirming the "Quintet Committee" position: Le Drian urges Lebanon to expedite presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08

US 2024 presidential elections: The Gaza war's impact on the public opinion

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-01

Lebanon's PM condemns Israeli aggression, addresses presidential vacancy impact

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

PSP head meets EU Ambassador in Clemenceau

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Bou Saab meets US ambassador who acknowledged the recent legislative accomplishments

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

MP Jimmy Jabbour to LBCI: We still reject the Army Commander’s term extension

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Mikati: To expedite the election of a President

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-19

Egyptian presidency: Egyptian-Jordanian summit in Cairo on Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:31

US Secretary of Defense calls on Hezbollah to avoid expanding the conflict

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:19

MP Salim Sayegh: Lebanon's victory in the battle for Army Commander's extension

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:16

A Cabinet meeting at the Serail at 9:30 AM on Tuesday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:31

US Secretary of Defense calls on Hezbollah to avoid expanding the conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

French Foreign Minister Colonna from the Pine Palace: If Lebanon plunges into war, recovery will be nearly impossible

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:47

Diplomatic efforts: Implementing UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
09:44

The death toll from Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip reaches 19,453: Gaza Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:16

A Cabinet meeting at the Serail at 9:30 AM on Tuesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:39

War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:32

Le Drian to return to Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
08:01

Egyptian President El-Sisi wins 89.6% in presidential elections with 66.8% participation rate

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More