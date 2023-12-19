MP Elias Hankach called for exerting pressure to elect a president as soon as possible.



In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he expressed the view that Lebanon is on the brink of war, necessitating the protection of the military institution, which is "the only resilient institution."



He said, "This made us vote for the extension."



Hankach considered that the priority of electing a president outweighs any other priority.



Regarding the file of Syrian refugees, he pointed out that the army commander does not have the authority to decide whether to open the borders or not.



As for the presidential election file, Hankach announced the possibility of the Kataeb party proceeding with candidates other than Jihad Azour.