Lebanon faced a critical test last week, according to Samir Geagea, the leader of the Lebanese Forces party, which could have led to an unpredictable outcome.



During his meeting with the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, in Maarab, he stated, "Lebanon succeeded in not falling in this test, thanks to efforts exerted within the Parliament, which averted a vacuum at the level of military leadership and restored confidence in its essential role in safeguarding Lebanon's sovereignty and independence."



Geagea hoped that the positive parliamentary atmosphere surrounding the presidential elections would continue, turning this constructive step into a driving force for the reassembly of the Parliament through open sessions, resulting in the election of a real president for the country "capable of rekindling spirit in institutions and hope in the souls of the Lebanese."



He also expressed hope for the continued support of the United States for Lebanon and its institutions, especially the military institutions, which are relied upon fundamentally in the upcoming phase.



Ambassador Shea was accompanied by Megan Soller, the embassy's political advisor, the head of Foreign Affairs, former minister Richard Kouyoumjian, and advisor for foreign affairs Marc Saad.