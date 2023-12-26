Navy Forces rescue mission: 54 lives saved from sinking boat

2023-12-26 | 04:27
Navy Forces rescue mission: 54 lives saved from sinking boat
0min
Navy Forces rescue mission: 54 lives saved from sinking boat

On December 26, 2023, information became available about a boat sinking off the shore of Arida while being used for the illegal smuggling of individuals. 

A patrol from the Navy Forces managed to rescue 54 people, including women and children, all of whom were of Syrian nationality.

The army worked to assist them with the help of a team from the Lebanese Red Cross.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Smuggling

Syria

Navy Forces

Lebanese Red Cross

