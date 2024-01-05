Geagea unveils Lebanon's mysterious landscape: Unstable scenarios and uncharted outcomes

2024-01-05 | 03:10
Geagea unveils Lebanon&#39;s mysterious landscape: Unstable scenarios and uncharted outcomes
4min
Geagea unveils Lebanon's mysterious landscape: Unstable scenarios and uncharted outcomes

Samir Geagea, the Lebanese Forces Party leader, expressed that the overall situation in Lebanon is very mysterious and unstable. He mentioned that all possibilities are on the table, especially considering the ongoing repercussions of the "October 7" events, which still have significant and unknown outcomes.

Geagea highlighted events that have reached the Red Sea region, including the assassination of Saleh al-Aarouri in the southern suburbs, the explosion near Qassem Soleimani's shrine in Iran, and the airstrikes targeting leaders of the Al-Nujaba faction in Iraq.

Geagea's remarks were made during a meeting with leaders from various regions. He discussed the situation in the south, stating that "Hezbollah seems unwilling to engage in war but is primarily focused on asserting its presence, enhancing internal gains, and helping Iran achieve additional gains regionally."

He added: "Israel is dissatisfied with the current situation in the south and is pressuring either for Hezbollah's complete withdrawal from the region south of the Litani River, although I see that this retreat will approach 10 km or by force. Israel demands Hezbollah's withdrawal without the possibility of return, different from what happened in 2006, with the Lebanese army taking control of the borders in cooperation with international forces."

Geagea mentioned ongoing negotiations, including the upcoming visit of Amos Hochstein, aiming to persuade Hezbollah to move away from the borders to avoid entering an actual war in the south. The reaction of Hezbollah is still unknown, but indications suggest a reluctance to accept these agreements, and the next few months will show whether the party will withdraw "in a way that is best" or whether the situation will develop."

He raised questions about the assassination of al-Arouri, noting that Hezbollah protected Al-Arouri since his presence in Lebanon. The targeting occurred in an area closely affiliated with the party.

Geagea questioned "whether there is communication or an agreement between Hezbollah or Iran on one side and the United States, beyond the negotiations in Oman. If there is a real agreement, why hasn't Hezbollah withdrawn from the Red Sea and Iraq? Question marks have been formed with no answers."

Regarding the presidential file, Geagea lamented "the absence of serious indicators, especially since the opposing team still adheres to Sleiman Frangieh despite current events," considering that "as long as the Gaza war continues, this team is unlikely to change its support for its candidate."

Moreover, Geagea emphasized the crucial role of the mukhtar in his hometown, stating that the mukhtar is the primary center of power closely connected to Lebanese society, influencing its citizens.

He stated that the country is going through a deepening crisis, and each Lebanese citizen has a role in resolving it. Achieving the desired change in politics requires powerful political forces working in the right direction.

In conclusion, Geagea stressed the need for significant battles and sacrifices for Lebanon, as there is no future without a homeland. He continued, "Lebanese citizens must consider the best interests of their country to secure its future, emphasizing the essential role of local leaders in promoting this understanding and educating the public on making informed choices."
 

