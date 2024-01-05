News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Geagea unveils Lebanon's mysterious landscape: Unstable scenarios and uncharted outcomes
Lebanon News
2024-01-05 | 03:10
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Geagea unveils Lebanon's mysterious landscape: Unstable scenarios and uncharted outcomes
Samir Geagea, the Lebanese Forces Party leader, expressed that the overall situation in Lebanon is very mysterious and unstable. He mentioned that all possibilities are on the table, especially considering the ongoing repercussions of the "October 7" events, which still have significant and unknown outcomes.
Geagea highlighted events that have reached the Red Sea region, including the assassination of Saleh al-Aarouri in the southern suburbs, the explosion near Qassem Soleimani's shrine in Iran, and the airstrikes targeting leaders of the Al-Nujaba faction in Iraq.
Geagea's remarks were made during a meeting with leaders from various regions. He discussed the situation in the south, stating that "Hezbollah seems unwilling to engage in war but is primarily focused on asserting its presence, enhancing internal gains, and helping Iran achieve additional gains regionally."
He added: "Israel is dissatisfied with the current situation in the south and is pressuring either for Hezbollah's complete withdrawal from the region south of the Litani River, although I see that this retreat will approach 10 km or by force. Israel demands Hezbollah's withdrawal without the possibility of return, different from what happened in 2006, with the Lebanese army taking control of the borders in cooperation with international forces."
Geagea mentioned ongoing negotiations, including the upcoming visit of Amos Hochstein, aiming to persuade Hezbollah to move away from the borders to avoid entering an actual war in the south. The reaction of Hezbollah is still unknown, but indications suggest a reluctance to accept these agreements, and the next few months will show whether the party will withdraw "in a way that is best" or whether the situation will develop."
He raised questions about the assassination of al-Arouri, noting that Hezbollah protected Al-Arouri since his presence in Lebanon. The targeting occurred in an area closely affiliated with the party.
Geagea questioned "whether there is communication or an agreement between Hezbollah or Iran on one side and the United States, beyond the negotiations in Oman. If there is a real agreement, why hasn't Hezbollah withdrawn from the Red Sea and Iraq? Question marks have been formed with no answers."
Regarding the presidential file, Geagea lamented "the absence of serious indicators, especially since the opposing team still adheres to Sleiman Frangieh despite current events," considering that "as long as the Gaza war continues, this team is unlikely to change its support for its candidate."
Moreover, Geagea emphasized the crucial role of the mukhtar in his hometown, stating that the mukhtar is the primary center of power closely connected to Lebanese society, influencing its citizens.
He stated that the country is going through a deepening crisis, and each Lebanese citizen has a role in resolving it. Achieving the desired change in politics requires powerful political forces working in the right direction.
In conclusion, Geagea stressed the need for significant battles and sacrifices for Lebanon, as there is no future without a homeland. He continued, "Lebanese citizens must consider the best interests of their country to secure its future, emphasizing the essential role of local leaders in promoting this understanding and educating the public on making informed choices."
Lebanon News
Samir Geagea
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Israel
Assassination
South
Borders
President
Next
Borrell set to navigate regional tensions in Beirut visit
Borrell to visit Lebanon to discuss the situation on the borders with Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-31
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel cannot impose its choices in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-12-31
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel cannot impose its choices in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-23
South Lebanon under fire: Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah outpost in Beit Yaroun, resulting in five members killed
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-23
South Lebanon under fire: Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah outpost in Beit Yaroun, resulting in five members killed
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
07:53
Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances
Lebanon Economy
07:53
Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances
0
Lebanon News
05:28
UN: More than 76,000 displaced in Lebanon as Israel border clashes escalate
Lebanon News
05:28
UN: More than 76,000 displaced in Lebanon as Israel border clashes escalate
0
Lebanon News
04:33
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
Lebanon News
04:33
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
0
Lebanon News
03:45
Amos Hochstein's progress along the Blue Line in Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:45
Amos Hochstein's progress along the Blue Line in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-26
Drone downed near Egyptian city of Dahab
Middle East News
2023-12-26
Drone downed near Egyptian city of Dahab
0
Lebanon News
04:33
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
Lebanon News
04:33
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
NNA: Israeli drone targets Hamas office in southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in 4 casualties
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
NNA: Israeli drone targets Hamas office in southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in 4 casualties
0
World News
06:27
Germany: Danger of escalation in the Middle East is very real
World News
06:27
Germany: Danger of escalation in the Middle East is very real
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Revealing details: Unseen moments before Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Revealing details: Unseen moments before Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
2
Lebanon News
12:30
Kuwait calls on its citizens in Lebanon to exercise caution or leave voluntarily
Lebanon News
12:30
Kuwait calls on its citizens in Lebanon to exercise caution or leave voluntarily
3
Press Highlights
00:52
Lebanon's unreceived proposals: The situation on the southern borders
Press Highlights
00:52
Lebanon's unreceived proposals: The situation on the southern borders
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach
5
Press Highlights
00:21
Military Council vacancies remain unaddressed amidst government turmoil
Press Highlights
00:21
Military Council vacancies remain unaddressed amidst government turmoil
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
7
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel price surge: 95 and 98 octane gasoline soar by LBP 16,000
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel price surge: 95 and 98 octane gasoline soar by LBP 16,000
8
Lebanon News
11:54
Gallant to Hochstein: The time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short
Lebanon News
11:54
Gallant to Hochstein: The time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More