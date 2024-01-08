Reuters security sources: Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit

Lebanon News
2024-01-08 | 06:26
High views
Reuters security sources: Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit
0min
Reuters security sources: Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit

An Israeli strike on south Lebanon on Monday killed a senior commander in Hezbollah's elite Radwan force, three security sources told Reuters.

"This is a very painful strike," one of the security sources said. Hezbollah has lost more than 130 fighters in Israeli shelling on southern Lebanon since cross-border bombardment began in the aftermath of Hamas's rampage in Israeli territory on Oct. 7.

Reuters
 

Hezbollah mourns the death of Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil in southern Lebanon
Hezbollah field official killed in Israeli raid, LBCI sources confirm
