Army Commander Receives Sleiman Frangieh
Lebanon News
2024-01-15 | 10:20
Army Commander Receives Sleiman Frangieh
Army Commander General Joseph Aoun received former Minister and MP Sleiman Frangieh in his office in Yarzeh, where Frangieh offered his condolences for the passing of General Aoun's mother.
The discussion also covered the general situation in Lebanon and the region.
Lebanon News
LAF
Lebanon
Frangieh
