News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions
Lebanon News
2024-01-23 | 10:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions
On Tuesday, the leader of the Kataeb Party, Samy Gemayel, affirmed that "we will not change our positions, and we refuse to let anyone decide our future. We reject that Hezbollah or others drag Lebanon into destruction. Hezbollah opened the front in support of Hamas."
During his speech, he said that Hezbollah "decides for all of us what happens in the south, meaning that it has not only connected Lebanon but also linked us to Hamas. The future of the Lebanese is now linked to Hamas."
He affirmed that we must wait to see what happens between Hamas and Israel to determine whether Lebanon will enter a war or not.
Gemayel stated that "their goal is to protect Iran and its system in the region [...] In reality, we must support any oppressed people, and this is our duty, but not to the extent of destroying our country."
The leader of the Kataeb Party reaffirmed the Palestinian people's right to have a state but rejected Lebanon's "destruction" for the sake of any country in the world.
Gemayel reported, "We want a country of partnership, and we, who founded the country and participated in its establishment and independence for more than 85 years, insist on the 10,452 square kilometers."
"Whoever wants Lebanon to pay the price of Israel's security should 'pay' from his account and not ours," he added.
He said they want to be present on all platforms, and "we will not run away because we want to tell the truth to everyone. As long as checking identities is 'okay,' let us check the identity of Amos [Hochstein], for example, who fought with the Israeli army."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Kataeb Party
Samy Gemayel
Hezbollah
Hamas
Israel
Next
Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon
Fatal outcome as raid targets house in Majdal Selm: One fatality, three injured
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-22
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-01-22
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-21
Israeli drone strike claims lives of two Hezbollah members in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-01-21
Israeli drone strike claims lives of two Hezbollah members in Southern Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Two Hamas members killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon: Reuters security sources
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Two Hamas members killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon: Reuters security sources
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-13
Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets
Lebanon News
2024-01-13
Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:28
Majdal Selm's calm shattered: Israeli strike hits house, raising concerns
News Bulletin Reports
09:28
Majdal Selm's calm shattered: Israeli strike hits house, raising concerns
0
Lebanon News
06:29
Berri discusses with Saudi ambassador efforts to expedite the presidential process
Lebanon News
06:29
Berri discusses with Saudi ambassador efforts to expedite the presidential process
0
Lebanon News
05:55
Arab peace advocacy: Bou Habib's vision for comprehensive solutions
Lebanon News
05:55
Arab peace advocacy: Bou Habib's vision for comprehensive solutions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Path to peace: EU presents long-term peace plan for Israeli-Palestinian resolution
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Path to peace: EU presents long-term peace plan for Israeli-Palestinian resolution
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-19
Lebanon's presidential conundrum: A pessimistic outlook and foreign mediation
Press Highlights
2024-01-19
Lebanon's presidential conundrum: A pessimistic outlook and foreign mediation
0
World News
2024-01-15
Explosion heard near port of Hodeidah, Yemen
World News
2024-01-15
Explosion heard near port of Hodeidah, Yemen
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
04:50
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed
Middle East News
04:50
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
3
Middle East News
04:13
Famed Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza evacuates Gaza, ‘soon will come back and build Gaza again’
Middle East News
04:13
Famed Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza evacuates Gaza, ‘soon will come back and build Gaza again’
4
Press Highlights
00:28
Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:28
Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon
5
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
10:20
Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions
Lebanon News
10:20
Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions
7
Lebanon News
02:17
Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority unveils schedule for vehicle registration
Lebanon News
02:17
Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority unveils schedule for vehicle registration
8
Press Highlights
00:54
In-depth with Mikati: Insights into Gaza, Hochstein's mission, and Presidential speculations
Press Highlights
00:54
In-depth with Mikati: Insights into Gaza, Hochstein's mission, and Presidential speculations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More