Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
10
o
Diplomatic nexus: Saudi Ambassador Al-Bukhari spearheads talks on Presidential front
Lebanon News
2024-01-25 | 03:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Diplomatic nexus: Saudi Ambassador Al-Bukhari spearheads talks on Presidential front
The Saudi Arabian Ambassador, Walid Al-Bukhari, in Yarzeh, is witnessing intensive diplomatic meetings to address the presidential file.
Sources informed "Nidaa Al-Watan" that the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee countries are present: the US Ambassador Lisa Johnson, the French Ambassador Herve Magro, the Qatari Ambassador Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal Al Thani, and the Egyptian Ambassador Alaa Moussa.
They are briefed on the results of his meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri.
The Saudi Ambassador meets with the Ambassador of Kuwait, Abdullah Al-Shaheen, and the Ambassador of Oman, Ahmed Bin Mohammed Al Saidi, as part of the Arab efforts and coordination to end the presidential vacuum.
Lebanon News
Saudi Ambassador
Walid Al-Bukhari
President
Quintet Committee
Lebanon
Next
Lebanon's pledge to peace: Bou Habib's UNIFIL commitment and Resolution 1701
Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization
Previous
