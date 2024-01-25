Diplomatic nexus: Saudi Ambassador Al-Bukhari spearheads talks on Presidential front

Lebanon News
2024-01-25 | 03:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Diplomatic nexus: Saudi Ambassador Al-Bukhari spearheads talks on Presidential front
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Diplomatic nexus: Saudi Ambassador Al-Bukhari spearheads talks on Presidential front

The Saudi Arabian Ambassador, Walid Al-Bukhari, in Yarzeh, is witnessing intensive diplomatic meetings to address the presidential file.

Sources informed "Nidaa Al-Watan" that the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee countries are present: the US Ambassador Lisa Johnson, the French Ambassador Herve Magro, the Qatari Ambassador Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal Al Thani, and the Egyptian Ambassador Alaa Moussa. 

They are briefed on the results of his meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri.

The Saudi Ambassador meets with the Ambassador of Kuwait, Abdullah Al-Shaheen, and the Ambassador of Oman, Ahmed Bin Mohammed Al Saidi, as part of the Arab efforts and coordination to end the presidential vacuum.

Lebanon News

Saudi Ambassador

Walid Al-Bukhari

President

Quintet Committee

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanon's pledge to peace: Bou Habib's UNIFIL commitment and Resolution 1701
Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-24

Diplomatic Maneuvers and Regional Dynamics: The Quintet Committee's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Puzzle

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-22

Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-20

Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-29

Reaffirming the "Quintet Committee" position: Le Drian urges Lebanon to expedite presidential elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Lebanese state files a lawsuit against LBCI: Marhaba Dawle

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Hezbollah launches aerial attack on air defense site near Kfar Blum

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

Lebanese Parliament deliberates 2024 budget: Calls for progressive taxes and economic growth; Here are the highlights

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Hezbollah strikes radar site in Shebaa Farms, achieving direct hits

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-23

BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-10

Lebanon responds to Israel's UN message: Lebanon is committed to international laws, including Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:06

Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:50

Lebanon's Looming Decline: A Nation Grappling with Economic and Social Crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Hezbollah launches aerial attack on air defense site near Kfar Blum

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

'Aging Nation': Analyzing Lebanon's demographic crisis - 2023 vs. 2038

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:06

Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Hezbollah strikes radar site in Shebaa Farms, achieving direct hits

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:22

European diplomacy in Lebanon: Prioritizing stability in the South over Presidential file

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

Lebanese Parliament deliberates 2024 budget: Calls for progressive taxes and economic growth; Here are the highlights

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:02

Diplomatic Intrigue: Saudi Ambassador to host Quintet meeting on Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Lebanese state files a lawsuit against LBCI: Marhaba Dawle

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More