Diplomatic nexus: Saudi Ambassador Al-Bukhari spearheads talks on Presidential front

The Saudi Arabian Ambassador, Walid Al-Bukhari, in Yarzeh, is witnessing intensive diplomatic meetings to address the presidential file.



Sources informed "Nidaa Al-Watan" that the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee countries are present: the US Ambassador Lisa Johnson, the French Ambassador Herve Magro, the Qatari Ambassador Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal Al Thani, and the Egyptian Ambassador Alaa Moussa.



They are briefed on the results of his meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri.



The Saudi Ambassador meets with the Ambassador of Kuwait, Abdullah Al-Shaheen, and the Ambassador of Oman, Ahmed Bin Mohammed Al Saidi, as part of the Arab efforts and coordination to end the presidential vacuum.