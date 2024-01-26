Education Minister: 1003 public schools have started receiving financial transfers in dollars from UNICEF

2024-01-26 | 03:55
Education Minister: 1003 public schools have started receiving financial transfers in dollars from UNICEF
Education Minister: 1003 public schools have started receiving financial transfers in dollars from UNICEF

The Education and Higher Education Minister, Abbas Halabi, announced that 1003 public schools have started receiving financial transfers in dollars from UNICEF. He emphasized that 158 secondary schools had their funds replenished last December.

Halabi urged schools that have not yet submitted their budgets to expedite the process and deliver them to the ministry. This ensures that financial support reaches their funds, enabling them to spend on operational facilities and cover salaries and allowances dependent on their budgets.

Minister Halabi chaired a meeting of the Higher Education Council, attended by its members. During the session, the council reviewed requests from university institutions and addressed several fundamental issues in higher education, making appropriate decisions for each.
 

