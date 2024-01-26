News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sheikh Kabalan outlines solutions for Lebanon's economic and sovereign challenges
Lebanon News
2024-01-26 | 05:50
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Sheikh Kabalan outlines solutions for Lebanon's economic and sovereign challenges
In his Friday sermon, Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan considered that "there is no doubt that the country is experiencing a historical crisis, and the stubbornness embraced by the politicians is a suicide for the country.
He said: "What we witnessed in the budget exhibition reveals how the country is suffocating, as well as the politicians. The budget is undoubtedly necessary, and voting on it is as important as preserving the country."
Kabalan continued: "However, it should not be done without presenting devilish goods, especially regarding some taxes and fees. There is no solution without a state's financial stability that considers the state's social, health, and service roles; otherwise, we destroy the state on the heads of its people."
He said, "What is required in this field is an economic vision and a real financial structure for banks, emphasizing the necessity of preserving deposits. Progressive taxation is fair when it targets large incomes, and taxation according to national and social needs is necessary. However, without its exploitation, it loses that necessity."
He added, "The country is in a state of war, and what the resistance is doing on the southern front will determine Lebanon's fate and sovereignty for decades. There is no compromise or negligence with Lebanese sovereignty, and what is happening in Gaza, Lebanon, and the Bab el-Mandeb is sovereign. Its interconnection is also a sovereign necessity for everyone, and the enemy on all these fronts is one: Israel and those who support it."
In addition, he reminded the government that "ending the displacement crisis is an urgent necessity for the survival of Lebanon. It starts with protecting markets, securing Lebanese labor, and preventing displacement from forming any influential force or investment, regardless of its type and description.
"It is necessary to establish national 'data' for displacement, and the sea must be opened. Delaying that is a bigger crisis and a greater national catastrophe. Europe has no sovereignty in this country, and it is unacceptable for the Lebanese army to turn into a maritime guard for Europe, the partner in the Syrian massacre," Kabalan said.
Lebanon News
Sheikh
Ahmad Kabalan
Solutions
Lebanon
Economy
Sovereign
Challenges
Next
Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Quintet ambassadors emphasize continued cooperation between them
Bohsali to LBCI: There will be no interruption in the supply of goods, but price increases would range between 2% and 15%
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-25
Challenges and Criticisms Surrounding Lebanon's 2024 Budget Approval
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-25
Challenges and Criticisms Surrounding Lebanon's 2024 Budget Approval
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-25
Navigating Investment Challenges in a Struggling Economy
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-25
Navigating Investment Challenges in a Struggling Economy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-22
Lebanon's fiscal quagmire: In-depth look at improvised policies and budgetary challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-22
Lebanon's fiscal quagmire: In-depth look at improvised policies and budgetary challenges
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-22
Saudi diplomacy: Seeking solutions beyond Lebanon's presidential file
Press Highlights
2024-01-22
Saudi diplomacy: Seeking solutions beyond Lebanon's presidential file
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:52
Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Quintet ambassadors emphasize continued cooperation between them
Lebanon News
09:52
Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Quintet ambassadors emphasize continued cooperation between them
0
Lebanon News
05:06
Bohsali to LBCI: There will be no interruption in the supply of goods, but price increases would range between 2% and 15%
Lebanon News
05:06
Bohsali to LBCI: There will be no interruption in the supply of goods, but price increases would range between 2% and 15%
0
Lebanon News
03:55
Education Minister: 1003 public schools have started receiving financial transfers in dollars from UNICEF
Lebanon News
03:55
Education Minister: 1003 public schools have started receiving financial transfers in dollars from UNICEF
0
Press Highlights
03:19
"The Quintet Committee" is set to launch an initiative
Press Highlights
03:19
"The Quintet Committee" is set to launch an initiative
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-12
Israel rejects genocide accusations at ICJ
World News
2024-01-12
Israel rejects genocide accusations at ICJ
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-09
Minor injuries reported among paramedics following an Israeli drone strike on a car in Ghandouriyeh
Lebanon News
2024-01-09
Minor injuries reported among paramedics following an Israeli drone strike on a car in Ghandouriyeh
0
Sports News
2024-01-22
Lebanon exits the Asian Cup after losing to Tajikistan 2-1
Sports News
2024-01-22
Lebanon exits the Asian Cup after losing to Tajikistan 2-1
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-22
Lebanon's fiscal quagmire: In-depth look at improvised policies and budgetary challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-22
Lebanon's fiscal quagmire: In-depth look at improvised policies and budgetary challenges
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Espionage, technology, and warfare: Israel's new 'frontiers' in the conflict with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Espionage, technology, and warfare: Israel's new 'frontiers' in the conflict with Hezbollah
2
Press Highlights
01:26
Source to "Nidaa Al-Watan": No internal changes suggest the possibility of holding presidential elections in the foreseeable future
Press Highlights
01:26
Source to "Nidaa Al-Watan": No internal changes suggest the possibility of holding presidential elections in the foreseeable future
3
Lebanon Economy
02:44
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
Lebanon Economy
02:44
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
4
Middle East News
12:02
CIA Director to hold talks on Israeli hostages in Gaza
Middle East News
12:02
CIA Director to hold talks on Israeli hostages in Gaza
5
Press Highlights
03:19
"The Quintet Committee" is set to launch an initiative
Press Highlights
03:19
"The Quintet Committee" is set to launch an initiative
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
Analyzing Hezbollah's Advanced Anti-Armor Missile
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
Analyzing Hezbollah's Advanced Anti-Armor Missile
7
Middle East News
06:18
UKMTO: Two explosions heard and missiles seen off coast of Yemen
Middle East News
06:18
UKMTO: Two explosions heard and missiles seen off coast of Yemen
8
World News
07:26
ICJ: South Africa has the right to file the lawsuit, and Israel's request to dismiss it cannot be accepted
World News
07:26
ICJ: South Africa has the right to file the lawsuit, and Israel's request to dismiss it cannot be accepted
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More