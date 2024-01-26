Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Quintet ambassadors emphasize continued cooperation between them

Sources to LBCI quoted informed diplomatic sources as saying thart Yesterday's meeting of the Quintet ambassadors emphasized the continued cooperation between them and working on urging Lebanese officials to elect a president, form a government, and implement the required reforms.

According to the sources, the meeting dismissed all rumors suggesting disagreements between Lebanon's friends and its external partners, revealing that those spreading these rumors aim to obstruct any progress in the presidential election file, while it is assumed that MPs should adhere to their constitutional responsibilities and work quickly to find a solution to the presidential vacancy issue.