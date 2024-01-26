News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
5
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
5
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Quintet ambassadors emphasize continued cooperation between them
Lebanon News
2024-01-26 | 09:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Quintet ambassadors emphasize continued cooperation between them
Sources to LBCI quoted informed diplomatic sources as saying thart Yesterday's meeting of the Quintet ambassadors emphasized the continued cooperation between them and working on urging Lebanese officials to elect a president, form a government, and implement the required reforms.
According to the sources, the meeting dismissed all rumors suggesting disagreements between Lebanon's friends and its external partners, revealing that those spreading these rumors aim to obstruct any progress in the presidential election file, while it is assumed that MPs should adhere to their constitutional responsibilities and work quickly to find a solution to the presidential vacancy issue.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Ambassadors
Qatar
Egypt
France
US
KSA
Saudi Arabia
Next
Source to "Nidaa Al-Watan": No internal changes suggest the possibility of holding presidential elections in the foreseeable future
Saudi Ambassador Meets with Quintet Committee Ambassadors
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-18
Gemayel meets Egyptian and Greek ambassadors, highlighting the need to protect Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-12-18
Gemayel meets Egyptian and Greek ambassadors, highlighting the need to protect Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-05
Continuous commitment: Egyptian ambassador's pledge to Lebanon's stability
Lebanon News
2023-12-05
Continuous commitment: Egyptian ambassador's pledge to Lebanon's stability
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-28
France and Saudi Arabia join efforts for Lebanon’s stability
Lebanon News
2023-11-28
France and Saudi Arabia join efforts for Lebanon’s stability
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-10
Egypt, Qatar, and the US navigate the maze of Hamas-Israeli hostage negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-10
Egypt, Qatar, and the US navigate the maze of Hamas-Israeli hostage negotiations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:50
Sheikh Kabalan outlines solutions for Lebanon's economic and sovereign challenges
Lebanon News
05:50
Sheikh Kabalan outlines solutions for Lebanon's economic and sovereign challenges
0
Lebanon News
05:06
Bohsali to LBCI: There will be no interruption in the supply of goods, but price increases would range between 2% and 15%
Lebanon News
05:06
Bohsali to LBCI: There will be no interruption in the supply of goods, but price increases would range between 2% and 15%
0
Lebanon News
03:55
Education Minister: 1003 public schools have started receiving financial transfers in dollars from UNICEF
Lebanon News
03:55
Education Minister: 1003 public schools have started receiving financial transfers in dollars from UNICEF
0
Press Highlights
03:19
"The Quintet Committee" is set to launch an initiative
Press Highlights
03:19
"The Quintet Committee" is set to launch an initiative
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-29
Israel strikes Gaza; Hamas delegation to arrive in Cairo to discuss a ceasefire
Middle East News
2023-12-29
Israel strikes Gaza; Hamas delegation to arrive in Cairo to discuss a ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:34
Mikati's Address: Budget, Regional Stability, and Constitutional Responsibilities
News Bulletin Reports
09:34
Mikati's Address: Budget, Regional Stability, and Constitutional Responsibilities
0
Middle East News
2024-01-22
EU's High Representative proposes plan for Palestinian state and peace process
Middle East News
2024-01-22
EU's High Representative proposes plan for Palestinian state and peace process
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
Analyzing Hezbollah's Advanced Anti-Armor Missile
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
Analyzing Hezbollah's Advanced Anti-Armor Missile
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:26
Source to "Nidaa Al-Watan": No internal changes suggest the possibility of holding presidential elections in the foreseeable future
Press Highlights
01:26
Source to "Nidaa Al-Watan": No internal changes suggest the possibility of holding presidential elections in the foreseeable future
2
Lebanon Economy
02:44
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
Lebanon Economy
02:44
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
3
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
Analyzing Hezbollah's Advanced Anti-Armor Missile
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
Analyzing Hezbollah's Advanced Anti-Armor Missile
4
Press Highlights
03:19
"The Quintet Committee" is set to launch an initiative
Press Highlights
03:19
"The Quintet Committee" is set to launch an initiative
5
World News
06:59
Spokesperson: Germany to respect decision of ICJ regarding Israel
World News
06:59
Spokesperson: Germany to respect decision of ICJ regarding Israel
6
Middle East News
06:18
UKMTO: Two explosions heard and missiles seen off coast of Yemen
Middle East News
06:18
UKMTO: Two explosions heard and missiles seen off coast of Yemen
7
World News
07:26
ICJ: South Africa has the right to file the lawsuit, and Israel's request to dismiss it cannot be accepted
World News
07:26
ICJ: South Africa has the right to file the lawsuit, and Israel's request to dismiss it cannot be accepted
8
Lebanon News
05:50
Sheikh Kabalan outlines solutions for Lebanon's economic and sovereign challenges
Lebanon News
05:50
Sheikh Kabalan outlines solutions for Lebanon's economic and sovereign challenges
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More