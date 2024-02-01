UNRWA funding cut: Sheikh Kaouk condemns US and Western complicity in Palestinian suffering

Sheikh Nabil Kaouk, a Hezbollah's Central Council member, emphasized that as yesterday, today, and tomorrow, the decisive statement for the resistance is on the field, and threats do not change the equations.



Sheikh Kaouk affirmed during an honorary celebration that the resistance in the region, with its integration and collaboration, is approaching the achievement of a historic and strategic victory, establishing new equations and tightening the noose on the Israeli enemy.



He considered that "the decision to cut funding for UNRWA means US and Western participation in famine, genocide, and the crime of the humanitarian era against the Palestinian people."



"It signifies a siege upon a siege, and the goal is for US and Western countries to break the will of the Palestinian people, who have stood heroically against hunger and the war of extermination," he continued.



