High-level talks: Berri discusses with British Foreign Secretary regional developments

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri held discussions at the second presidential headquarters in Ain el-Tineh with the British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and the accompanying delegation, in the presence of the British Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell, regarding the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.



Berri affirmed to the British Foreign Secretary the targeting by Israel of civilians and residential neighborhoods in villages and border towns in southern Lebanon, surpassing UN Resolution 1701 and the rules of engagement.



He emphasized that Lebanon remains committed and awaits the full implementation of this resolution since its issuance.



Concerning the presidential deadline, the Speaker of Parliament stressed the need for consensus among the Lebanese, highlighting the specificity of Lebanon and the Lebanese system to elect a president for the republic to complete the required reforms and economic recovery.



Berri also received a delegation from the General Directorate of Lebanon’s Presidency, including the General Director of the Presidential Palace, Antoine Choucair, and other officials.



Choucair presented the annual reports of the General Directorate for the years 2020-2021 and 2022, and there was a presentation on the situation of the General Directorate of Lebanon’s Presidency.