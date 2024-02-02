Exclusive LBCI Interview: David Cameron urges moving Hezbollah forces north of Litani River and supports two-state solution

In a candid and comprehensive interview with LBCI, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron shared his insights on several critical issues in the Middle East, emphasizing the need for a two-state solution and strategies to de-escalate regional tensions.



Addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Cameron highlighted his discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. "We've heard what Netanyahu said, he's not ruled out comprehensively a two-state solution," Cameron stated. He emphasized his approach, saying, "My message to him was start talking about the things that a Palestinian state could be, rather than the things it can't be." Cameron remains optimistic about achieving peace, noting, "I'm always an optimist. I think we should try to make these things happen."



The British Foreign Secretary also touched on the UK's stance on recognizing a Palestinian state. He explained, "Countries like Britain, part of our policy, which has always been in favor of a two-state solution, is to say there will be a time when we would look to recognize that state including at the United Nations. That can't be at the start of the process. The process needs to get going, but it doesn't have to be at the end of the process.”



On the subject of the Houthis and their attacks, Cameron was firm about the UK's stance alongside the United States. "After warning after warning, we took action with the Americans, and the Houthis should know that we follow up our words with actions," he asserted. Cameron detailed the success of these actions, stating, "We have degraded their capacity to carry out attacks. We have hit many of the small supply of the high-end missiles, we have degraded some of the launch sites."



Cameron's visit also focused on the tensions between Lebanon and Israel and between Hezbollah and Israel. He stressed the importance of de-escalation, proposing practical steps like a new demarcation of the border and the relocation of Hezbollah forces. "We need Hezbollah to move their forces north of the Litani River, away from the border," Cameron proposed, suggesting that the Lebanese Armed Forces, trained by Britain, could play a crucial role in this process.



Reflecting on his past role as Prime Minister, Cameron recounted the UK's support for Lebanon. "We have spent over 100 million pounds, we've trained 26,500 Lebanese soldiers," he shared, emphasizing their effective role in border security and potential in de-escalating tensions in southern Lebanon.