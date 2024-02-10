News
Israeli Army radio: Jadra operation’s target was a senior Hamas Leader in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-10 | 07:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli Army radio: Jadra operation’s target was a senior Hamas Leader in Lebanon
Israeli Army Radio reported that a senior leader within the Hamas movement in Lebanon was the target of the operation in the town of Jadra, north of Sidon.
The incident resulted in the martyrdom of two individuals and left two others injured.
According to reports, an Israeli drone targeted a car in the town of Jadra on Saturday.
Lebanon News
Israeli Army
Jadra
Operation
Target
Senior
Hamas
Leader
Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-23
Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions
0
Middle East News
2024-01-22
UK and US target Hamas and PIJ leaders with coordinated sanctions: Financial networks 'disrupted'
0
World News
2024-01-19
Senior EU official: EU sanctions target Hamas financiers
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-13
Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:48
Iranian Foreign Minister's Beirut visit signals commitment to regional crisis solutions
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:42
Failed Israeli drone assassination in Lebanon kills two, including Hezbollah member, amid ongoing conflict
0
Lebanon News
07:39
Security sources to Reuters: Palestinian figure close to Hamas survives Israeli strike in Lebanon, killing three others
0
Lebanon News
06:33
Israeli drone targets car in Jadra, north of Sidon, injures motorcyclist
0
World News
2023-07-26
North Korea gives warm welcome to Russian defense minister
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-16
Apple to release software update for iPhone 12 to solve radiation concerns
0
World News
2023-08-03
15 killed in bus crash in Mexico
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-08
Google flips the switch on interest-based ads with ‘Privacy Sandbox’ rollout
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
06:33
Israeli drone targets car in Jadra, north of Sidon, injures motorcyclist
2
Lebanon News
07:25
Israeli Army radio: Jadra operation’s target was a senior Hamas Leader in Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
00:33
Walid Joumblatt's diplomatic visit to Russia: Shifting focus amidst regional turmoil
4
Lebanon News
07:39
Security sources to Reuters: Palestinian figure close to Hamas survives Israeli strike in Lebanon, killing three others
5
Lebanon News
02:53
Hezbollah-Iran talks: Nasrallah and Abdollahian on political and security challenges
6
Lebanon News
05:30
Cabinet approves LBP 450,000 transportation allowance for private sector
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:50
Hamas warns of a 'massacre' if Israeli Army expands fight to Rafah
8
Lebanon News
04:41
Mikati's message post-cabinet session: Building bridges, not barriers
