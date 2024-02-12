Hezbollah official injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: AFP

A Hezbollah official was seriously injured on Monday in an Israeli strike targeting his car in the city of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon, according to what a Lebanese security source told Agence France-Presse.



The source stated that "an Israeli airstrike targeted a Hezbollah 'connection' in the town of Maroun al-Ras," a term used by the party for its local officials in towns within its sphere of influence.



The strike resulted in the local official sustaining "serious and critical injuries, prompting his transfer to the hospital for treatment," according to the source.



An AFP photographer in the town reported damage to the car likely penetrated by a missile and caused a hole in its roof.



Earlier, the National News Agency reported that "an enemy drone targeted a car near the government hospital in Bint Jbeil," resulting in "injuries," without any additional details provided.



The civil defense affiliated with the Islamic Risala Scout Association, a relief organization associated with the Amal Movement, a Hezbollah ally, reported transferring an injury to one of the area's hospitals.



Several towns in southern Lebanon were targeted by Israeli airstrikes on Monday, according to photographers from Agence France-Presse and the National News Agency.



This marks the third time in less than a week that Israel has been accused of targeting cars without causing fatalities.



