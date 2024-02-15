News
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Hezbollah's response in the South is calculated
Lebanon News
2024-02-15 | 04:55
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Hezbollah's response in the South is calculated
The Secretary-General of the Progressive Socialist Party, Zafer Nasser, called for performance in the South, to be precise, so that Lebanon would not be a cause for war.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he noted that Hezbollah's response is largely calculated.
He said, "We do not see Hezbollah wanting a wide or comprehensive war, and Iran does not want that either. The fear on this front comes from Israeli intentions."
Nasser considered the issue of losses a harsh reality, "but we did not choose this reality, as Israel's objectives in Lebanon will not cease even if Hezbollah stops its attacks."
He pointed out that the issue related to military strength in the South and its danger to Israel is different from the presence of the party in the region and that the issue is sensitive.
Regarding the presidential election file, Nasser drew attention to the obstruction operations in the legislative sessions, "So we need to redefine democratic concepts in the country and evaluate our performance within our institutions."
He said, "The responsibility falls on the Christian forces because they are concerned with accepting the result of the parliament regardless of considering it a loss if a name they reject wins."
He added, "There is a link between the Gaza war and the presidential elections in Lebanon, and anyone who wants to separate the issues from these matters is unrealistic, as before the war on Gaza and in the south, the Lebanese agreement was stalled, and the regional and international influence on the presidential file was very significant."
Furthermore, Nasser emphasized that there is nothing new in the relationship with former Prime Minister Saad Hariri and that Hariri has been refraining from political work for two years, with no communication on political issues during this period.
