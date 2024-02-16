Geagea's meeting with Rudakov: Hezbollah's operations expose Lebanon to destruction and death

2024-02-16 | 02:53
Geagea&#39;s meeting with Rudakov: Hezbollah&#39;s operations expose Lebanon to destruction and death
2min
Geagea's meeting with Rudakov: Hezbollah's operations expose Lebanon to destruction and death

The president of the "Lebanese Forces" party, Samir Geagea, stresses the need for implementing Resolution 1701 to avert a major war on Lebanon's southern borders.

During his meeting with Russian Ambassador Alexander Rudakov in Maarab, Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea emphasized the importance of implementing Resolution 1701 to prevent Lebanon from the danger of a large-scale war on its southern borders.

Geagea clarified that in the context of the Shebaa Farms and Kfarshouba Hills issue, it is preferable for Lebanon and Syria to jointly address a memorandum to the United Nations to consider these lands as Lebanese territory. This would make it Israel's duty to withdraw from them by Resolution 425.

He reiterated that what is happening in Gaza is entirely unacceptable, emphasizing that the only solution lies in the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Geagea questioned, "How does Hezbollah assist the Palestinians in Gaza? Could worse events occur there than what has happened so far? And what has been the result of its operations across the border other than exposing Lebanon and its people to destruction and death?"

